BH Macro Limited - Timetable for announcement of remaining December Weekly Estimated NAVs
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Timetable for announcement of remaining December Weekly Estimated Net Asset Values
16 December 2024
The Company announces that, due to the UK bank holidays falling on 25 December and 1 January 2025, for operational reasons:
- the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares as at the close of business on 19 December 2024 will be announced on 23 December 2024; and
- the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares as at the close of business on 24 December 2024 will be announced on 30 December 2024.
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001
