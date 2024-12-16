Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the continued production and shipment of copper concentrates produced at its mineral processing facility at Punitaqui, Chile.

The Company supplied a total of 2,755 dry metric tonnes ("DMT") of copper concentrates in the months of September, October and November 2024. 1,131 DMT were delivered to Anglo American Sur S.A.'s Chagres smelter in Catemu, Chile and are related to the Offtake Agreement (or the "Agreement") with Anglo American Sur S.A. ("Anglo"), a division of Anglo-American PLC. The copper concentrates were from copper smelting by-products (slags) supplied to BMR by Anglo. The balance of the copper concentrates, being 1,624 DMT, were produced from Battery's own Punitaqui mine operations and were sold to Ocean Partners Chile SpA and delivered to Terminal Portuario de Coquimbo ("TPC") to be exported. TPC is a major export and import point in Chile, handling a significant amount of the copper concentrates produced within the country, and is located approximately 130 kilometers from the mine by paved road with year-round access.

All of the copper concentrates during those three months were produced at BMR's Punitaqui copper flotation plant and contained a weighted average of 22.33 percent copper, for approximately 1,235,000 pounds of copper in concentrate.

Martin Kostuik, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The ongoing production and shipment of copper concentrate represents important progress in achieving our goal of 1,400 DMT per month, in the near term. The funds received from our recent transaction with Electric Royalties, combined with the increasing concentrate sales and requisite cash flows, will enable Battery to continue ramping up the supply of mill feed from our own Punitaqui mines."

Since the May 2024 commissioning of the recently refurbished and upgraded mineral processing facility at Punitaqui, the Company has shipped 5,661 DMT, for a total of over 2,783,565 pounds of copper in concentrate, to date. The Company is progressing steadily to bolster copper concentrate production results with a goal of delivering approximately 1,400 DMT per month in the near term and reaching up to 2,800 DMT of copper concentrate production per month by 2H 2025.

Continued mining activities are providing access to the mineralized zones in both Cinabrio and San Andres. Battery continues to ramp up with both mines now providing increasing amounts of stockpiles containing fresh mill feed.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources' mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer and has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold-silver producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also consists of two cobalt assets and one lithium asset located in North America and two graphite assets in South Korea. The Company is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions.

