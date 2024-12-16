BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German digital company Scout24 SE (SCOTF) Monday announced the acquisition of Bulwiengesa AG, a data and valuation company for the German commercial real estate industry. The companies have not disclosed the transaction details.With the acquisition, Scout24 intends to broaden its data and valuation services to include commercial real estate.The real estate market database RIWIS, part of Bulwiengesa, allows Scout24 to provide its business clients with an expanded range of products. By adding Bulwiengesa's offerings to the ImmoScout24 platform, customers will gain better market insights, access to innovative data-based tools, and more effective decision-making options for real estate.Sven Carstensen, who has worked at bulwiengesa for over 20 years and served as COO since 2020, will take over as its new CEO. He succeeds Ralf Koschny, who will join bulwiengesa's new Supervisory Board.These changes are expected to help maintain strong leadership at bulwiengesa and ensure ongoing high-quality service and support for clients.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX