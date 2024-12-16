WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palermo Villa, Inc. has recalled 1,728 Connie's Thin Crust Cheese Frozen Pizzas citing a possible plastic foreign contaminant, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.The recall involves Connies Thin Crust Cheese 20.36oz? with Item Number?19104, Lot Number?MR199856, and Establishment Number?of 13410325396. The affected product, Connie's Thin Crust Cheese Pizza, has expired as of 11/27/2024.The impacted products were distributed in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to retail grocery stores.All products produced outside of these lot numbers are safe for consumption.The pizzas are no longer available for purchase, and the recall alert was issued out of an abundance of caution if in case a product remains in a consumer's freezer.No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported so far related to the recalled pizzas.Consumers who have purchased these impacted pizzas are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX