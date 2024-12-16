Infrax Systems, Inc.: Infrax Systems, Inc Dba US Standard Capital Provides Shareholder Update

Four Homes Recently Sold, US Standard Capital Fund, 2024 Audit

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFXY) dba US Standard Capital (the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update of recent activities and its progress on previously announced plans:

The Company recently sold the four homes it had on the market and proceeds from the sales will be reinvested in new properties. Sales of these properties will appear in our next quarterly report. The Company still has 13 properties currently being renovated and expects to have a minimum of four more properties completed and available for sale in January.

The Company has created a private fund, U.S. Standard Capital Fund LLC, that is available only to accredited investors. The purpose of the fund is to accelerate our growth by raising additional capital that will be used solely for purchasing new properties for development and rehabilitation. The Company is currently seeking to raise $8 million through the fund with the goal to complete 60 projects in the 2025 calendar year. Capital raised through the private fund will be non-dilutive to IFXY shareholders.

The Company is currently still working on its audit for its 2024 fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2024, and expects it to be completed in the near future. The Company is also continuing to work with its attorneys to prepare the text of its S-1 registration statement and plans to file it with the SEC once the 2024 audit is complete. The Company plans to file the S-1 sometime in the next few months.

"Exciting times ahead!" stated Mr. Jose Pineda, the Company's CEO. "As we approach 2025, we are filled with anticipation for the growth and success that the new year will bring for our company. With big plans and ambitious goals on the horizon, we are ready to take on new challenges, innovate, and expand our reach. Here's to a promising and prosperous year ahead!"

The Company will continue to provide regular updates as it moves forward and executes its plans to build stable, profitable operations and long-term shareholder value.

About Infrax Systems, Inc.

Infrax Systems, Inc. is focused on acquiring assets and companies in the real estate sector, including housing development, construction, remodeling, and financing. The Company also provides products and services that address the various challenges faced by Latin American immigrants.

