Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Richard Kellam, President and Chief Executive Officer, DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) ("DCM" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the Company's 20th year listing anniversary on Toronto Stock Exchange.





DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. The Company serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and many leading government agencies. DCM's core strength lies in delivering individualized services to its clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, DCM's goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing its clients to focus on what they do best.

