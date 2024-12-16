WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin touched a fresh high above $106 thousand and crypto markets traded in a mixed pattern amidst renewed hopes of a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the U.S. Comments by president-elect Donald Trump on the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve similar to the strategic oil reserve boosted sentiment for the world's first cryptocurrency.Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.66 trillion, recording an overnight addition of close to a percent.Bitcoin has rallied 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $104,097.66, around 2 percent below the all-time high. BTC has gained 5 percent in the past week, 14.6 percent over the past 30 days and more than 146 percent till date in 2024. Bitcoin traded between $106,488.25 and $102,570.35 in the past 24 hours.Data from Farside Investors showed inflows of $429 million to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Friday. The funds had recorded inflows of $598 million on Thursday.Ethereum added half a percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,905.91, around 20 percent below the previous peak. Weekly gains are less than half a percent whereas gains in 2024 are more than 71 percent. Ether traded between $4,020.67 and $3,846.47 in the past 24 hours.Ether Spot ETF products in the U.S. saw inflows of $24 million on Friday versus inflows of $274 million a day earlier.4th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 1.5 percent overnight and 2.3 percent in the past week to trade at $2.37. The cryptocurrency is currently trading around 38 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 1.6 percent overnight, lifting weekly losses to 5.7 percent. SOL is currently trading at $216.18, around 18 percent below its record high.6th ranked BNB (BNB) declined 0.8 percent overnight at its current trading price of $710.81. BNB is currently trading 10 percent below the all-time high.7th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.3964. DOGE is trading 46 percent below the previous peak.9th ranked Cardano (ADA) erased 2.3 percent overnight to trade at $1.06. ADA is currently trading 66 percent below the record high till date.10th ranked TRON (TRX) lost 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.2785. TROX has lost 7.6 percent in the past week. The trading price is 37 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.53rd ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) topped overnight gains with a surge of 18.4 percent. 32nd ranked Bitget Token (BGB) followed with gains of 1001 percent.80th ranked KuCoin Token (KCS) and 75th ranked Kaia (KAIA) have both slipped more than 8.5 percent in the past 24 hours.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX