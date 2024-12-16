WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $0.24 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $2.19 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.64 million or $1.63 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $73.234 million from $75.250 million last year.RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $0.24 Mln. vs. $2.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $73.234 Mln vs. $75.250 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX