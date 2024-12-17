BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and business confidence survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for October. The unemployment rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.3 percent in three months to October.At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss Winter economic forecast.At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute releases Germany's business confidence survey data. The business climate index is forecast to fall to 85.5 in December from 85.7 in the previous month.In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is set to issue foreign trade figures for October. The trade surplus is forecast to increase to EUR 3.22 billion from EUR 2.58 billion a month ago.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade data for October. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 11.9 billion compared to a EUR 12.5 billion surplus posted in September.At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 6.50 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX