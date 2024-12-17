CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors eyed this week's interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and Bank of England for hints on where interest rates are headed in 2025.The dollar edged higher against major peers as traders braced for a hawkish 25-bps rat cut from the Fed on Wednesday. Gold and oil prices were marginally higher in Asian trade.China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.73 percent to 3,361.48 after a choppy session despite Premier Li Qiang urging government officials to swiftly carry out key economic tasks for the coming year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.48 percent to 19,700.48.Japanese markets ended slightly lower and the yen steadied after six days of losses ahead of central bank decisions in the U.S. and Japan on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.The Nikkei average dipped 0.24 percent to 39,364.68 while the broader Topix index settled 0.37 percent lower at 2,728.20.Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest led losses to close 9.4 percent lower.Zojirushi soared 16.7 percent after the household appliances maker raised its operating profit forecast for the year to November.SoftBank Group shares surged 4.4 percent after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said the technology start-up investor would invest $100 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.Seoul stocks tumbled after reports that authorities were pushing to summon impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning over his short-lived bit to impose martial law.The Kospi average fell 1.29 percent to 2,456.81 as the country's Constitutional Court began the process of reviewing the impeachment of Yoon.Heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined 2.5 percent after Goldman Sachs reduced its price target on the stock and lowered its earnings estimates.Australian markets rose notably to snap a five-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.78 percent to 8,314, with financials leading the surge. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed 0.76 percent to 8,558.60.Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ and Westpac rose between 0.7 percent and 1.6 percent. Lower oil prices weighed on the energy sector, with Woodside Energy falling 1 percent and Santos losing 0.6 percent. Karoon Energy plummeted 9.7 percent after trimming its production guidance.Investors shrugged off the results of a private survey that showed Australian consumer sentiment fell in December.Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ended up 0.91 percent at 12,914.30.U.S. stocks closed mostly lower overnight as Treasury yields paused amid Fed rate cut expectations and ahead of interest-rate decisions by major central banks across the globe.In economic news, a survey revealed U.S. economic output hit its highest level in nearly three years to close out 2024.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.2 percent to hit a new record closing high.The S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent while the Dow slid 0.3 percent to extend losses for the eighth consecutive and reach its lowest closing level in almost a month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX