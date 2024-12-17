COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA said it has cleared the proposed acquisition of British soft drinks producer Britvic PLC (BVIC.L) by Carlsberg UK Holdings Limited, affiliated to Danish brewery group Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK).It was in early July that Carlsberg agreed to acquire Britvic for an enterprise value of about 4.1 billion pounds to be paid in cash.The CMA launched the merger inquiry on October 23.With the deal, Carlsberg planned to create a single beverage company in the UK, to be named Carlsberg Britvic.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX