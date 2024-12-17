BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled -RMB46.90 million, or -RMB1.6150 per share. This compares with -RMB24.29 million, or -RMB0.7206 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Cheetah Mobile Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -RMB35.36 million or -RMB1.2300 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to RMB192.08 million from RMB164.80 million last year.Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -RMB46.90 Mln. vs. -RMB24.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -RMB1.6150 vs. -RMB0.7206 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB192.08 Mln vs. RMB164.80 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX