NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - The number of tourists that visited Cyprus in November grew 12.7 percent from the same month last year to total 179,941 persons, preliminary data from the statistical office Cystat showed on Tuesday.Visitor arrivals during the January to November period rose 5.0 percent to reach 3.9 million tourists.Britons claimed the biggest share, 25.9 percent, of tourists visiting Cyprus during November. They were followed from visitors from Poland, Israel, Germany and Greece.Of the total tourists, 64.5 percent was in the European country for holidays, 17.2 percent were visiting friends and relatives and 18.1 percent were there for business.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX