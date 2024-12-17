BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK), Tuesday announced the acquisition of Hamburg, Germany-based 3D.aero, an automation and measurement technology company. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.The aircraft-engine manufacturer acquired 3D.aero from the previous shareholders - the employee shareholding company Ce iX GmbH, IT Concepts GmbH, and ESPACE 2001 S.A.3D.aero, employing around 40 members, specializes in sensor solutions in the fields of high-precision surface inspection and painting automation, as well as system engineering in aviation.3D.aero also offers solutions for construction and agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles, rail transport, and general mechanical engineering, and plans to develop it further in the future.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX