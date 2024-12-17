WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All federal flags and flags of Wisconsin will fly at half-staff across the state until Sunday in honor of the victims of the deadly Madison school shooting.Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who issued the order, said, 'Today my focus is on supporting these families and kids and the Abundant Life community, and the state stands ready to support them and the efforts of local law enforcement through what will undoubtedly be difficult days ahead.'A teacher and a teenage student of the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison were killed and six others were injured when a 15-year-old female student at the school opened fire indiscriminately on Monday.Two of the injured are critical, according to the police.The attacker, identified by police as Natalie Rupnow, died of a self-inflicted gunshot after the shooting spree, reports say.She reportedly attended school before opening fire in a study hall.Madison police said it will release the identities of the victims at a news conference at 1 PM ET on Tuesday.In a statement issued in the wake of the incident, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass commonsense gun safety laws such as Universal background checks, a national red flag law, and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.Biden said that at his direction, a presidential team and the FBI is supporting local law enforcement efforts.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX