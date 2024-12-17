Stenocare A/S: STENOCARE Gains Danish Approval for New Medical Cannabis CBD100 oil

STENOCARE A/S

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, DENMARK

TICKER: STENO

Stenocare has received approval from the Danish Medicines Agency to start selling a new medical cannabis oil product to Danish patients. The new CBD100 product has a very high concentration of CBD active ingredients (100 mg/ml), and this makes Stenocare the only supplier under the Danish Pilot Programme to offer a CBD100 oil product.

Since 2018, Stenocare has been a key supplier of medical cannabis oil products under the Danish Pilot Programme, with several prescription-based products approved for sale by the Danish Medicines Agency. The newly approved CBD100 oil product marks a significant milestone in the company's STENOCARE 3.0 strategy, which aims to position Stenocare as a leading trading company specialising in prescription based medical cannabis products.

The new CBD100 oil product offers additional options for doctors and patients who require significantly higher dosages in their treatment. The Stenocare product portfolio now includes four medical cannabis oil products for Danish patients: CBD100, CBD20, THC30, and the mixed THC15/CBD24 oil product, further solidifying Stenocare's position as the leading supplier under the Pilot Programme.

On November 26, 2024, Stenocare announced its strategy to transform into a leading trading company for medical cannabis products. By leveraging the strong foundation built since 2017, the company aims to meet diverse patient needs with a broader range of high-quality products. The approval of CBD100 underscores Stenocare's commitment to regulatory excellence, patient-centric innovation, and driving growth in sales.

Stenocare CCO, Rolf Steno, is commenting: "To drive sales growth, it is essential to offer a broad range of approved products that meet patients' treatment needs. With the launch of our new CBD100 oil, we have further expanded our product portfolio, creating more opportunities for increased sales. This accomplishment demonstrates our strong regulatory capabilities in bringing new prescription-based products to market."

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO Phone: +45 31770060 E-mail: presse@stenocare.com

About STENOCARE A/S

STENOCARE A/S, founded in 2017, supplies prescription-based medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. It was the first company to receive permission from the Danish Medicines Agency to import, distribute, cultivate, and produce medical cannabis. Today, STENOCARE sources its products from a selection of high-quality international suppliers that comply with the strict European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). STENOCARE has developed a unique patented medical cannabis oil product, ASTRUM, which provides improved bioavailability of active ingredients for patients. The company has strategically invested in assets to operate within the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, with products approved for sale in multiple countries.

