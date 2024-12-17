INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company said the Egyptian Drug Authority approved the insulin glargine injection manufactured by EVA Pharma through a collaboration with Eli Lilly (LLY). The collaboration is part of the Lilly 30x30 initiative, which aims to improve access to health care for 30 million people living in resource-limited settings annually by 2030. This marks the first regulatory approval of EVA Pharma's insulin drug products, following Lilly and EVA Pharma's collaboration. Lilly has been supplying its active pharmaceutical ingredient for insulin to EVA Pharma.Also, EVA Pharma's human insulin injection was submitted for local regulatory approval. Lilly and EVA Pharma continue working with the World Health Organization to secure WHO pre-qualification for the locally manufactured human insulin injection.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX