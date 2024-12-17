LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - The number of employed in Slovenia rose to a record high in October, boosted by significant increase in youth employment, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.Employment grew by 0.3 percent or 3,200 persons from the previous month to total 947,800 in October. That is the highest figure since the data has been monitored, the statistical office said. Compared to a year ago, the number grew 1.1 percent.The number of persons in paid employment grew by about 3,000 or 0.4 percent and the number of self-employed persons by around 200 or 0.2 percent in October.The number of employed in the 15-24 age group rose by 4.0 percent or about 1,700 persons. The statistical office attributed the growth in youth employment to young people entering the labor market after completing their education earlier this year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX