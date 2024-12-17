KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application for clesrovimab, or MK-1654, the company's investigational prophylactic long-acting monoclonal antibody designed to protect infants from respiratory syncytial virus disease during their first RSV season. The FDA has set a PDUFA, or target action, date of June 10, 2025.If approved, Merck expects that clesrovimab would be available for ordering by physicians and healthcare administrators by July 2025, with shipments to arrive in time for the 2025 RSV season.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX