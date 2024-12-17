LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), an upstream oil company, on Tuesday confirmed that it does not intend to make a firm acquisition offer at this time for Tullow Oil Plc. (TLW.L), an Irish oil and gas exploration company.Earlier, Kosmos Energy had confirmed that it was in very preliminary discussions regarding a possible all-share offer for Tullow Oil, which also had confirmed the news of talks between the parties.KOS was up by 9.96 percent at $2.980 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX