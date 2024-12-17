LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), an upstream oil company, on Tuesday confirmed that it does not intend to make a firm acquisition offer at this time for Tullow Oil Plc. (TLW.L), an Irish oil and gas exploration company.
Earlier, Kosmos Energy had confirmed that it was in very preliminary discussions regarding a possible all-share offer for Tullow Oil, which also had confirmed the news of talks between the parties.
KOS was up by 9.96 percent at $2.980 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2024 AFX News