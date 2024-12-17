NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced the successful completion of the world's first in-human leadless left bundle branch area pacing procedures using the company's investigational AVEIR Conduction System Pacing leadless pacemaker system, as part of a feasibility study. The procedures were part of the Leadless CSP feasibility study, which evaluates the acute safety and performance of the investigational AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker system.The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to explore the use of Abbott's AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker system for left bundle branch area pacing procedures.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX