JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The death toll in the more than a year old conflict in Gaza has crossed the 45000 mark on Monday, as humanitarians condemned new deadly airstrikes across the war-torn Strip, including on a UN school-turned-shelter.According to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, 13 people died and 48 were injured during the strike at the school in Khan Younis. There was no warning, said the victims.'It's been another very deadly night here in the Gaza Strip, we are waking up every single day to a new horror,' UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer, Louise Wateridge, told UN News.The development followed an update from the head of the UN Children's Fund that more than 14,500 youngsters have been reportedly killed in Gaza. Many thousands more are believed buried under the rubble.Meanwhile, famine 'continues to loom in the north' and humanitarian access remains 'severely restricted,' said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, in a post on social media.'Virtually all 1.1 million children in Gaza are in urgent need of protection and mental health support,' she added.According to media reports, Israeli military activity in the last 24 hours has left at least 69 Palestinians dead, from Beit Lahia in the north to Rafah in the south.The UN World Food Program warned that Gazans were now desperately worried about not getting enough to eat. In the absence of a ceasefire, 'we need to find a way of getting all the food that we have outside Gaza in,' said WFP's Head of Emergency Communications, Jonathan Dumont.