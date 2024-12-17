BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has adopted its 15th sanctions package against Russia for its continued war against Ukraine.The focus of the latest round of sanctions is to keep cracking down on Russia's shadow fleet, as well as combating sanctions' circumvention.It also includes substantial individual and entity listings related to the Russian military-industrial complex and increases the legal protection of EU Central Securities Depositories.With this package, the EU has, for the first time, imposed 'fully-fledged' sanctions on various Chinese actors. It includes travel ban, asset freeze and prohibition to make economic resources available.The European Commission said that the EU is determined to strengthen measures to help prevent Russia from looking for ways to evade the Oil Price Cap.Monday's package targets 52 new ships from Russia's shadow fleet, subjecting them to a port access ban and a ban on provision of services. These ships have been found to be engaged in high-risk shipping practices when transporting Russian oil or petroleum products, in arms deliveries, grain theft, or supporting the Russian energy sector.The EU imposed sanctions on 54 additiona individuals and 30 entities, responsible for actions undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. The targets include Russian military companies that manufacture aircraft parts, drones, electronics, engines, high-tech components for weapons, and other military equipment, and a number of senior managers in Russian energy companies.Seven Chinese persons and entities were sanctioned for facilitating the circumvention of EU sanctions and supplying sensitive drone components and microelectronic component to the Russian military industry.Two senior officials from North Korea also have been targeted.EU added 32 new companies to the list of those supporting Russia's military and industrial complex in its war against Ukraine. This includes 20 Russian firms, seven under Chinese/Hong Kong jurisdiction, two from Serbia, and one each from Iran, India and United Arab Emirates Emirates.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX