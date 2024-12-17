HUB internationally recognized pioneer in organoid development

Merck, a leading science and technology company, has signed a definitive agreement with the intention to acquire HUB Organoids Holding B.V. (HUB). Organoids are cell culture models that functionally resemble an organ. They have the potential to speed up drug development, improve understanding of disease treatment in diverse populations, and reduce the industry's reliance on animal testing. HUB is a pioneer in the field of organoids. The company is based in Utrecht, Netherlands and employs around 70 people. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close at the end of December 2024.

"HUB's leadership in organoids and services strengthen Merck's already robust portfolio, underscoring our focus on the strategic innovation area of next-generation biology," said Jean-Charles Wirth, Head of Science Lab Solutions for the Life Science business of Merck. "For researchers working on novel approaches to treat today's most challenging diseases, organoids offer critical insights into biologic systems. We look forward making it faster and easier for scientists to get from samples to solutions."

HUB possesses the foundational patent portfolio on organoids and has a service offering ranging from new model generation to assay development and high-throughput screening. This adds to and enhances Merck's portfolio of cell culture reagents, tools and benchtop instruments for academia, biotech, and pharma customers. HUB's technology enables drug developers to identify and validate potential clinical candidates in a patient-relevant in vitro system, closing the gap between the lab and clinical trials.

"Our proprietary technology stands at the forefront of solutions that are driving a paradigm shift for drug discovery and development," said Robert Vries, CEO of HUB Organoids. "Merck's resources will act as a multiplier for our business. This allows us to significantly expand our reach and increase our impact with customers and, ultimately, patients."

The promise of organoids also contributes to Merck's sustainability, diversity, and inclusion ambitions. The use of organoids may allow researchers to limit their reliance on animal testing by reducing stages in the R&D process, positively contributing to more environmentally sustainable alternatives. Organoids also create opportunities for genetically diverse populations to be reflected in research. They allow scientists to better understand drug interactions in patient populations that are underrepresented in clinical trials.

The biology business of Merck's Science and Lab Solutions business is pioneering innovations in 3D cell culture, a highly attractive market expected to show double digit annual growth over the next decade.1 The company's current comprehensive and highly published portfolio of cell biology technologies includes tumor spheroids, stem cell organoids, and tissue engineering via 3D bioprinting. Its high-quality cell culture fundamentals and proven downstream analysis reagents offer a complete portfolio for drug development scientists. They include filtration, media, serum, culture plates, cell lines, microbial detection, cytokines and growth factors, analysis tools, transfection reagents, dyes and stains, and antibodies and immunodetection.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. Around 63,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices the company is everywhere. In 2023, Merck generated sales of 21 billion in 65 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

About HUB Organoids Holding B.V.

HUB Organoids Holding B.V. (HUB) is the global leader in the field of adult stem cell-derived organoids. HUB Organoid Technology represents a paradigm shift for drug discovery and development, preclinical patient stratification, predictive diagnostics, personalized medicine, clinical trials, regenerative medicine, and companion diagnostics. HUB offers licenses to its proprietary technology and provides drug development services using its living organoid biobanks.

