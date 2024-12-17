RECCE PHARMACEUTICALS

Recce received approval from the Indonesian Drug and Food Regulatory Authority, Badan POM (BPOM), to start its registrational Phase III study in Indonesia of RECCE® 327 topical gel (R327G) in diabetic foot infections (DFIs). This was the final hurdle that needed to be overcome before study enrolment can proceed, which is expected to start before the end of 2024. Top-line data from the 300-patient double-blinded Phase III study (with 200 patients in the R327 arm and 100 on placebo) are anticipated in late 2025. If positive, we expect Recce would be able to launch R327G in South-East Asia in H2 CY26, potentially marking the company's transition to a commercial stage.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...