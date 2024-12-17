TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. , Tuesday announced a reduction of upto $6,000 in the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price or MSRP for the company's electric vehicle bZ4X for 2025.The starting MSRP of XLE FWD grade was $37,070, marking a cut by around 14 percent, whereas the limited grades, starting at $41,800, saw a price reduction of $5,380. The XLE AWD starts at $39,150.The automaker also introduced a new Nightshade edition, offering new standard features, and improved driver assistance technology.The Nightshade edition features unique styling touches, futuristic design with two-tone options, and an all-black exterior.Meanwhile, the bZ4X Limited grade now features three additional driver assistance features for 2025 - Traffic Jam Assist capability, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Alert.During the pre-market hours, Toyota's stock is moving up 0.43 percent, to $174.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX