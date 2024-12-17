Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Esteemed Harvard Medical School Professor Dr. Michael Gibson Appointed Chief Medical Advisor at Lexaria Bioscience

Dr. Gibson joining Lexaria's new scientific advisor board

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Gibson as its new Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Gibson will collaborate directly with President John Docherty as Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH drug delivery platform continues to expand its applications in GLP-1 and hypertension.

C. Michael Gibson M.S., M.D., is an interventional cardiologist, cardiovascular researcher & educator. He is the CEO of the combined non-profit Baim and PERFUSE research institutes at Harvard Medical School. Gibson founded PERFUSE in 1987 which served as the TIMI Data coordinating center that coordinated data for the first 50 TIMI trials. The Baim institute was formerly known as Harvard Clinical Research Institute and was founded in 2000.

The combined institutes have led over 1,250 studies, published 5,500 manuscripts in peer review literature (including 144 in the New England Journal of Medicine) and have led 70 FDA submissions from their network of 7,000 sites in 57 countries worldwide. Since 2014, Gibson has consistently been ranked as one of the world's most highly cited authors in all of science by Thomson Reuters. In 2021, he was named one of the Fifty of the Most Influential Voices in Healthcare by Medika Life. His work has been cited over 170,000 times.

"Lexaria's drug delivery technology offers exciting new pathways towards improving pharmacokinetic drug performance that could unlock a new era of reduced drug waste and adverse side effects combined with enhanced efficacy," said Dr. Gibson. "I'm excited to pursue new and improved applications for this exciting technology."

"Dr. Gibson has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will benefit Lexaria, particularly in the area of hypertension which remains an area of intense interest for Lexaria," said John Docherty, President. "On behalf of everyone at Lexaria, I welcome Dr. Gibson's contributions as our new Chief Medial Advisor and member of our scientific advisory board."

As Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Gibson will participate with other scientific and medical experts within Lexaria's newly-formed scientific advisory board in pursuing Lexaria's prioritized objectives in the fields of drug delivery optimization.

Dr. Gibson has led phase 1-4 clinical trials, and cardiology megatrials of over 34,000 patients which eventuate in international approval of drugs like prasugrel, rivaroxaban, betrixaban and andexanet as well as devices such as one that alarms to alert a patient to heart attack. He founded WikiDoc.org and WikiPatient.org and is Editor-In-Chief of over 2,200 active contributors who have edited the content of over 100,000 chapters millions of times over the past 15 years. Gibson also founded www.clinicaltrialresults.org. Gibson serves as Chief Medical Correspondent for the American College of Cardiology. Gibson has over 435,000 followers on social media where he is a leading influencer, second only to Sanjay Gupta in some polls

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com