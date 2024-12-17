BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hugo Boss AG (HUGPF.PK, BOSS.DE), a German fashion and lifestyle company, Tuesday announced its new Chairman and Supervisory Board members, which is effective after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 15, 2025.The Supervisory Board's Nomination Committee has proposed Stephan Sturm to become the new Chairman, succeeding Hermann Waldemer.Further, Andreas Kurali and Michael Murray are nominated for election to the Supervisory Board as Gaetano Marzotto, Robin Stalker and Waldemer will leave their positions at the end of the meeting.Sturm currently serves as the Chairman of the Management Board at the Heinz Hermann Thiele Family Foundation.Kurali was recently a Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Head of Finance Transformation at Philip Morris International in Lausanne.In Germany, Hugo Boss is currently trading 0.61 or 1.47% less at EUR 40.80Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX