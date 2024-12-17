WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto markets rallied close to 3 percent and Bitcoin touched a fresh high above $107 thousand amidst broad-based bullish momentum. Large inflows to ETF products in the U.S. as well as institutional buying boosted market sentiment.Data from Farside Investors showed inflows of $637 million to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Monday. The funds had recorded inflows of $429 million on Friday. Ether Spot ETF products in the U.S. saw inflows rising to $51 million on Monday from $24 million on Friday.Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.77 trillion, recording an overnight addition of close to 3 percent.Bitcoin has rallied 3.4 percent overnight to trade at $107,249.01, a tad below the all-time high of $107,780.58 touched 20 hours ago. BTC has gained 9.7 percent in the past week, 18.5 percent over the past 30 days and more than 153 percent till date in 2024.Ethereum added 3 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $4,007.66, around 18 percent below the previous peak. Weekly gains are more than 8 percent whereas gains in 2024 are more than 75 percent. Ether traded between $4,106.96 and $3,895.90 in the past 24 hours.3rd ranked XRP (XRP) jumped 12.6 percent overnight and 23.3 percent in the past week to trade at $2.67. The cryptocurrency is currently trading around 30 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked Solana (SOL) gained 3.5 percent overnight, lifting weekly gains to 4 percent. SOL is currently trading at $223.45, around 15 percent below its record high.6th ranked BNB (BNB) added 2.1 percent overnight at its current trading price of $724.52. BNB is currently trading 9 percent below the all-time high.7th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) increased 3.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.4094. DOGE is trading 44 percent below the previous peak.9th ranked Cardano (ADA) gained 4.2 percent overnight to trade at $1.11. ADA is currently trading 64 percent below the record high till date.10th ranked TRON (TRX) also rallied 6.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.2949. TROX has added 9.6 percent in the past week. The trading price is 33 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.29th ranked Bitget Token (BGB) topped overnight gains with a surge of 18.6 percent. 3rd ranked XRP (XRP) followed with gains of 12.6 percent.59th ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) topped overnight losses with a decline of more than 8 percent. 79th ranked Helium (HNT) also declined more than 7 percent.Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the period ended December 14 showed inflows of $3.2 billion versus $3.85 billion for the period ended December 7. Year-to-date flows have increased to record high of $44.5 billion.According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.Bitcoin-based products recorded inflows of $2 billion followed by Ethereum-based products that witnessed inflows of $1.1 billion. XRP-based products saw inflows of $146 million followed by Short Bitcoin products that saw inflows of $14.6 million. Multi-asset products however recorded outflows of $31 million.More than 80 percent of the cumulative AUM of $167 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $135 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 56 percent.AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $20 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $7.5 billion. An AUM of $1.9 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM close to $900 million followed by Binance-based products with an AUM of $704 million.The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $2 billion to iShares ETF. Fidelity ETF recorded inflows of $598 million followed by Volatility Shares Trust that recorded inflows of $321 million.Grayscale Investments topped outflows with $145 million. CoinShares XBT recorded outflows of $23 million.iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $58.64 billion implying a share of 35 percent. Though year-to-date outflows exceed $20 billion, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $30.8 billion, which is 19 percent of the cumulative AUM of $167.4 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $21.1 billion followed by 21Shares that has an AUM of $5.1 billion.The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity account for more than 66 percent of the total AUM.The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $3.14 billion to United States. Switzerland recorded inflows of $35.60 million. Germany saw inflows of $32.9 million followed by Brazil which received inflows of $24.7 million. Switzerland recorded outflows of $19 million.The year 2024 till date has been bountiful for digital asset investment products with inflows of $44.49 billion. Hopes of a strategic Bitcoin reserve as well as expectations of a pro-crypto regulatory regime have boosted inflows to the United States which has seen year-to-date inflows of $44.13 billion. Switzerland has recorded inflows of $820 million followed by Hong Kong with inflows of $436 million and Brazil with inflows of $205 million. Nevertheless, Sweden, Canada and Germany continue to record negative flows in the year-to-date period.Of the cumulative AUM of $167.4 billion, $128.67 billion or 76.9 percent is in United States. Switzerland follows with AUM of $7.9 billion whereas Canada accounts for an AUM of $6.8 billion. 