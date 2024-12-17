Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40SKF | ISIN: US67054R2031 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.12.24
17:21 Uhr
10,470 US-Dollar
+9,110
+669,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NUKKLEUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUKKLEUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 16:42 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nukkleus, Inc. Achieves Strategic Milestone with Acquisition of a Controlling Stake in Star 26 a Defense-focus acquisition company and a provider of Israel's Iron Dome Missile Defense System

Finanznachrichten News

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dec 17, 2024 - Nukkleus, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), a pioneer in the fintech sector traditionally focused on the cryptocurrency market, announced that it has successfully acquired a 51% controlling stake in Star 26 Capital Inc., a defense acquisition company holding 95% ownership in RIMON. RIMON is a leading Israeli supplier of critical components for the Iron Dome missile defense system, as well as other defense and tactical solutions.

The transaction, finalized on December 15, 2024, involved a total purchase price of $26 million, including cash, a promissory note Nukkleus ' s common stock, and warrants to purchase additional shares of common stock of Nukkleus. This acquisition also includes an option agreement allowing Nukkleus to acquire the remaining equity in Star 26 at a later date.

With this acquisition, Nukkleus gains control over RIMON's diversified operations, which include two key business lines:

Distribution of Generators, masts and Lighting Solutions: RIMON operates through exclusive distributorship agreements with leading suppliers.

Development of Tactical Vehicles: RIMON designs, engineers, and integrates tactical vehicles, including reconnaissance vehicles, mobile command and control units, and satellite broadcast platforms, serving special defense forces, intelligence agencies, and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Manny Shalom, the newly appointed CEO of Nukkleus and a seasoned entrepreneur in the security sector, stated " This merger positions Nukkleus at the forefront of a booming defense industry. Our acquisition of Star 26 and RIMON aligns with our strategic pivot to capitalize on opportunities in the defense sector, which has seen rapid growth due to geopolitical shifts in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. This has resulted in a surge of investments and acquisitions in Israeli defense firms such as PARAGON and PROTEGO, alongside a 120% increase in Israel ' s defense indices and a 38% rise in similar indices in the US."

He added "RIMON's expertise in critical defense systems, coupled with its established partnerships with leading defense exporters like Rafael and Elbit Systems, strengthens Nukkleus ' s capabilities in delivering innovative defense solutions."

As part of its expansion strategy, Nukkleus plans to integrate Star 26 operations into its business structure while exploring further growth opportunities. The company will also plans to broaden its activities into other sectors, serving as a Merchant Bank for companies in banking, U.S. real estate, and technology-populated coworking space campus locations, leveraging its financial expertise to seize emerging opportunities in the changing region of the middle east.

Looking Ahead

The combined entity will focus on the Israeli and US market opportunities - acquiring controlling interest in medium-sized companies while providing them financing and global business development opportunities. With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, Nukkleus and Star are poised to drive growth and deliver value to shareholders, customers, and stakeholders alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, expected market trends, and future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to Nukkleus's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Contact:

Yair Ohayon
CMO
[email protected]

SOURCE Nukkleus, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.