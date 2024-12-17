BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Artificial intelligence company Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI), Tuesday forecast $12 million to $15 million in new revenue in 2025 from AI glasses.The company estimates delivering at least 10,000 units in 2025, generating $12-15 million in new revenue for the year. These figures represent the company's best current estimates based on market conditions and anticipated demand.Xiao-I's AI-powered glasses, launched in August, have been widely embraced by the market. These glasses leverage advanced AI to bridge communication gaps, providing life-changing support for underserved individuals and families.'We are honored to be considered for these procurement programs, which will allow us to bring our AI technology to more communities in need,' said Hui Yuan, CEO of Xiao-I. 'This milestone not only reflects our growth in the U.S. market but also supports our mission to make life easier for underserved individuals through accessible solutions.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX