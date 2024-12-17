Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Albertsons Companies Foundation Partners With Non-Profit Organizations to Help 98,000 Families As Part of the USDA's Summer EBT Program

Finanznachrichten News

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

This past summer, the Albertsons Companies Foundation, in collaboration with a coalition of leading non-profit organizations, launched a campaign aimed at tackling childhood hunger by raising awareness and boosting participation in the USDA's Summer EBT program. The initiative also supported the launch of a dedicated website SummerEBT.org, which received more than 171,000 visits and helped 98,000 families complete screeners to determine their program eligibility. The coalition included Feeding America®, Food Research & Action Center, Gift Card Bank, Hunger Free America, mRelief, No Kid Hungry, Partnership for a Healthier America and WhyHunger.

Albertsons Companies Foundation and its nonprofit partners remain committed to fighting childhood hunger.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
