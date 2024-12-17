WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) subsidiary, Waymo LLC, announced plans to begin testing its autonomous vehicles in Tokyo in early 2025, marking the company's first expansion outside the U.S.'This expansion into Japan aligns with the country's vision for the future of transportation,' Waymo said in a statement. 'Over the years, the Japanese National and Tokyo Metropolitan governments have been proactively working to address the evolving transportation needs of society and foster the adoption of innovative technologies that can enhance safety and mobility.'We are engaging with Japanese policymakers, regulators, and local safety officials to ensure a responsible and seamless implementation of Waymo's technology to Tokyo's streets.'Waymo has partnered with Japan's largest taxi operator, Nihon Kotsu, and taxi-hailing app GO for this initiative. Nihon Kotsu's employees will receive training on how to operate Waymo's self-driving Jaguar I-Pace vehicles.'Our upcoming road trip to Tokyo gives us the chance to work alongside local partners, government officials, and community groups to understand the new landscape,' Waymo said.'We'll learn how Waymo can serve Tokyo's residents and become a beneficial part of the city's transportation ecosystem.'The drivers will manually operate the Waymo vehicles across the key areas of Tokyo, such as Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Chiyoda, Chuo, Shinagawa, and Koto.In the Japanese capital, the company will evaluate the robotaxi's ability to handle left-hand driving while navigating through the dense urban environment.So far, the autonomous driving technology company has tested its vehicles in several cities, and currently operates about 700 vehicles in locations, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Phoenix.Last year, Waymo got the approval to operate paid driverless vehicles in San Fransico, and has since expanded its services across most parts of California.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX