Nuvau Minerals Inc.: Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today. Nuvau is aiming to re-establish the Matagami mining district as the next critical minerals producer.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone for Nuvau," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's President and CEO. "As a public company, we will enter 2025 focused on the completion of our earn-in agreement with Glencore, for the 100% ownership of the Matagami mining camp, through the continued exploration of this highly-prospective property. We will also continue to work toward the eventual production restart, initially from the Bracemac McLeod mine and then the Caber complex. We are grateful to all our shareholders who have supported us to date and look forward to sharing our continued progress with you."

One of Canada's most prolific mineral producing areas, Matagami is in the northern portion of the Abitibi greenstone belt. Spanning over1,300 km2, the Matagami Property is one of the largest held land packages in the Abitibi. It hosts multiple deposits and has the potential for new discoveries. Two of these, the McLeod Extension and Renaissance, are currently being drilled.

McLeod Extension is the discovery of an extension to the deposit at the past producing Bracemac McLeod mine. The current drilling program continues to test the extent of this extension. Renaissance was discovered through the drilling of one of numerous untested geophysical targets across the property. Drilling continues on this zone with the aim of defining a mineral resource estimate.

The property also has a 3,000 tonne per day processing facility, a permitted built mine, large undeveloped resource in the Caber Complex, and excellent access to existing infrastructure.

Nuvau's strategy is to bring Matagami back into production by leveraging the existing mineralized deposits and its access to infrastructure, while continuing to remain focused on the ongoing and long term exploration of the property with the objective of adding to the existing resource base.

With the Matagami Camp, and a clear path for growth and value creation, Nuvau is positioned to become the next highly coveted critical minerals story.

As a corporate update, Nuvau has strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of Christina McCarthy as Chair of the Board. Ms. McCarthy is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the resource capital markets. She serves on the boards of several companies and her career has included numerous board and senior management roles, equity research, and institutional sales.

About Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC)

Nuvau Minerals is a Canadian mining company, incorporated under the OBCA, currently in the exploration and development phase. Nuvau's principal asset is its right to earn-in a 100% undivided interest from Glencore in the Matagami Property located in Abitibi region of central Québec, Canada pursuant to an amended and restated earn-in agreement dated June 28, 2024, between Nuvau and Glencore.

For further information please contact:

Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Peter Van Alphen

President and CEO

Telephone: 416-525-6023

Email: info@nuvauminerals.com

Disclaimer and forward-looking information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Matagami Property, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Matagami Property. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

