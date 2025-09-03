Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) is sharing positive results and significant progress at its Matagami Project in today's comprehensive exploration update.

"Multiple new discoveries, including the recent discovery of gold mineralization, demonstrate the potential of this large-scale property that was historically recognized solely for its base metal potential. The confirmation of a gold-bearing orogenic system adjacent to existing mine infrastructure significantly expands the opportunity for value creation. Nuvau is geared to continue the exploration on this large land package in the Abitibi," said Peter van Alphen, CEO of Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Highlights include the continued validation of the orogenic gold system that was discovered adjacent to the fully permitted Bracemac mine, and positive results from drilling additional zones on the Property, such as high-grade base metal mineralization at Caber and Renaissance:

Discovery of Bracemac orogenic gold system First drill hole (BRCG-25-01) intersected 8.87 g/t Au over 1.05 m, including 16.02 g/t Au over 0.55 Visible gold observed in three of four orientation holes completed to date, confirming the presence and continuity of the gold-bearing shear zone

Caber Complex - 14 holes totaling 10,426 m completed to upgrade resources prior to an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) GCB-24-113: 5.49% Cu, 5.95% Zn, 0.15 g/t Au, and 35.66 g/t Ag - 2.8 m GCB-24-114: 4.43% Cu, 2.07% Zn, 0.12 g/t Au, and 9.05 g/t Ag - 2.75 m GCB-24-116: 1.85% Cu, 3.10% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 9.81 g/t Ag - 27.2 m

- 14 holes totaling 10,426 m completed to upgrade resources prior to an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) Renaissance Zone - 27 holes drilled, with 16 holes containing massive to semi-massive sulphides; initial MRE underway following highlight results including 1.03% Cu, 9.16% Zn, 0.03 g/t Au, and 6.54 g/t Ag over 4.7 m

- 27 holes drilled, with 16 holes containing massive to semi-massive sulphides; initial MRE underway following highlight results including McLeod Extension - MRE in progress following 7 new intersections from 5,526 m of additional drilling to follow-up the 2023 discovery of 15.9 m grading 2.81% Cu, 14.80% Zn, and 0.39 g/t Au . New step-out results include: 0.52% Cu, 10.96% Zn, 0.42 g/t Au, and 11.71 g/t Ag over 4.20 m 2.45% Cu, 0.24% Zn, 0.11 g/t Au, and 11.39 g/t Ag over 7.75 m

- MRE in progress following 7 new intersections from 5,526 m of additional drilling to follow-up the 2023 discovery of . New step-out results include:

Drilling is underway to follow-up the recent discovery of gold mineralization with 25 m of the existing mine access ramp at the Bracemac Mine. Visible gold has now been observed in three of four holes drilled in this new target, confirming a continuous shear zone intersected in all holes drilled to date. The system is hosted within a tonalite intrusive rock unit in the footwall of the Bracemac Mine, a rock unit where almost no historic holes have been drilled.

Gold exploration program

Operated by Glencore until June 2022, the Bracemac-McLeod mine was one of 12 past-producing base metal mines on Nuvau's 1,300 km² land package. Historic mining focused entirely on copper and zinc mineralization. Key infrastructure remains in place, and the mine remains permitted for operation. Little to no gold exploration was undertaken by the previous operators due to the previous focus on base metals.

Visible gold mineralization was observed in the first hole drilled to test the first of three priority gold exploration targets that Nuvau identified on this large-scale property. The current drill campaign is aimed at defining the parameters of this newly-identified gold-bearing structure. To-date, four drill holes spaced 25 to 40 metres apart have established the strike and dip of the host shear zone that is injected with quartz veins containing minor pyrite. A fifth hole is underway to test 100 metres below the initial drill holes.

Visible gold has now been observed in three holes with all holes having intersected a sheared intrusive (tonalite) containing folded quartz-calcite-chlorite veins, mineralized with 1-3% pyrite. The first hole intersected 8.87 g/t Au over 1.05 m with numerous grains of visible gold identified. Assay results from additional holes remain pending.

Figure 1: 3D view showing general location of the gold-bearing structure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/264895_5883ee3814ecf89c_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Inclined long-section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/264895_5883ee3814ecf89c_002full.jpg

Caber Complex

Fourteen drill holes were completed totaling 10,426 m. This drilling was designed for the conversion of resources and to collect samples for metallurgical studies in preparation for a feasibility study of the Caber Complex deposits. A revised MRE is in progress and an updated PEA is planned with the aim of optimizing the Caber Complex mine plan and incorporating the potential restart of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine and mill complex into a detailed economic analysis.

Table 1: Assay results for the Caber Complex drill program

Hole ID from to length Cu% Zn% Au(g/t) Ag(g/t) GCB-24-112 Reassays ongoing GCB-24-113 547.00 557.70 10.70 1.53 1.64 0.09 16.14 And 600.35 603.15 2.80 5.49 5.95 0.15 35.66 And 677.55 703.85 26.30 0.23 0.31 0.03 1.18 GCB-24-114 591.85 594.40 2.55 0.11 12.55 0.07 12.33 And 655.60 657.70 2.10 1.36 4.14 0.09 25.95 And 733.45 756.00 22.55 0.65 0.76 0.03 1.50 Incl 748.55 751.30 2.75 4.43 2.07 0.12 9.05 And 756.90 763.60 6.70 0.54 0.02 0.02 0.33 GCB-24-115 Reassays ongoing GCB-24-116 509.80 537.00 27.20 1.85 3.10 0.05 9.81 And 559.30 565.50 6.20 0.51 0.21 0.01 0.95 GCB-24-117 460.50 495.00 34.50 0.89 0.99 0.10 6.69 And 495.00 498.55 3.55 0.37 0.01 0.04 6.37 GCB-24-118 415.20 417.00 1.80 0.06 0.56 0.00 1.08 And 493.80 496.80 3.00 0.01 0.44 0.00 1.00 And 565.60 583.55 17.95 0.85 2.44 0.09 14.82 And 590.35 595.10 4.75 1.24 0.56 0.13 10.27 And 603.60 626.70 23.10 1.34 0.02 0.03 2.19 Incl 610.10 615.90 5.80 2.94 0.04 0.03 4.21 GCB-24-119 505.85 507.50 1.65 3.73 6.82 0.22 28.48 And 513.30 513.70 0.40 0.61 2.16 0.14 23.00 And 519.50 519.80 0.30 1.81 0.46 0.24 14.00 And 579.85 583.45 3.60 3.66 3.43 0.21 18.36 And 605.85 617.95 12.10 1.32 2.97 0.10 14.74 And 676.05 681.40 5.35 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.79 And 690.15 744.50 54.35 0.25 0.41 0.02 0.84 Incl 710.50 715.35 4.85 0.35 4.10 0.02 1.24 Incl 717.00 720.85 3.85 1.17 0.06 0.04 3.14 GCB-24-120 675.50 695.65 20.15 0.84 1.46 0.07 6.50 And 796.05 829.50 33.45 0.58 0.10 0.03 2.61 Incl 811.75 820.00 8.25 1.39 0.24 0.04 5.64 Incl 811.75 814.75 3.00 2.74 0.20 0.03 7.85 GCB-25-121 Reassays ongoing GCB-25-122 Reassays ongoing GCB-25-123 410.60 416.40 5.80 0.67 0.55 0.03 4.18 And 545.20 545.55 0.35 0.74 4.56 0.12 18.00 And 568.50 569.05 0.55 1.52 4.14 0.38 26.00 And 626.15 627.65 1.50 0.87 2.56 0.08 9.20 And 678.35 720.40 42.05 0.56 0.58 0.04 5.09 Incl 678.35 683.20 4.85 3.04 3.45 0.25 30.73 Incl 706.45 720.40 13.95 0.59 0.44 0.03 3.29 And 735.10 738.40 3.30 0.66 0.01 0.01 1.21 GCB-25-124 636.00 640.65 4.65 0.45 2.42 0.10 3.43 And 663.35 684.30 20.95 0.69 0.01 0.02 0.38 GCB-25-125 Reassays ongoing

Renaissance Zone

The Renaissance Zone was discovered by Nuvau in 2023, targeting a geophysical anomaly located in the "West Camp" of the Matagami Property, immediately north of the Caber Complex deposits.

A total of 27 holes were drilled to test the Renaissance Zone, with 16 intersecting massive and semi-massive sulphide zones. An initial MRE for Renaissance is in progress. Results from the most recent drilling at Renaissance are provided in Table 2, below.

Table 2: Assays results for the Renaissance drilling program

Hole ID from to length Cu% Zn% Au(g/t) Ag(g/t) REN-24-15 329.85 337.65 7.80 0.69 7.41 0.20 22.66 REN-24-16 280.80 281.80 1.00 0.12 1.35 0.01 5.00 REN-24-17 258.70 279.30 20.60 0.36 2.79 0.04 7.49 Incl 258.70 263.15 4.45 0.45 2.95 0.13 23.22 And 274.60 279.30 4.70 1.03 9.16 0.03 6.54 REN-24-18A No significant mineralization REN-24-18 384.00 384.70 0.70 0.32 0.08 0.03 6.00 REN-24-19 Reassays ongoing REN-24-20 463.65 478.35 14.70 0.72 1.66 0.05 6.47 Incl 463.65 472.75 9.10 0.77 1.86 0.03 5.48 And 476.10 478.35 2.25 1.47 3.13 0.20 18.60 REN-24-21 Reassays ongoing REN-25-22 380.90 381.55 0.65 0.12 2.22 0.03 6.00 And 398.20 398.50 0.30 0.70 0.23 0.05 11.00 And 412.35 412.75 0.40 0.61 3.70 0.04 19.00 REN-25-23 294.00 295.00 1.00 0.01 0.85 0.00 0.00 And 303.00 303.60 0.60 0.01 0.81 0.00 0.00 REN-25-24 No significant mineralization REN-25-25 No significant mineralization REN-25-25EXT No significant mineralization

Figure 3: Renaissance Zone long-section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/264895_5883ee3814ecf89c_003full.jpg

McLeod extension

Intersected in 2023, the McLeod Mine extension demonstrated the potential for additional resources adjacent to existing mine workings, at the permitted past-producing Bracemac-McLeod Mine.

The extension discovery hole (MCL-13-31W1) returned 15.9 m grading 2.81% Cu, 14.80% Zn, and 0.39 g/t Au.

Seven new intersections from 5,526 m of additional drill holes completed will be incorporated into a MRE that is in progress. This zone will, along with the Caber Complex, be incorporated into future studies assessing the potential restart of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine and associated economic analysis. New results from the McLeod drill program are provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3: Assay results for the McLeod extension drilling program

Hole ID from to length Cu% Zn% Au(g/t) Ag(g/t) MCL-13-31W6 1498.6 1502.8 4.2 0.23 2.39 0.14 11.90 Incl 1499 1500.05 1.05 0.65 3.92 0.13 20.24 MCL-13-31W7 1400.6 1402.25 1.65 0.19 4.32 0.06 3.55 And 1426.85 1432.55 5.7 0.09 1.19 0.31 3.30 MCL-13-31W8 1248.6 1251.3 2.7 0.18 2.84 0.45 6.59 MCL-18-90W2 1605 1607.2 2.2 0.09 0.02 0.11 1.64 MCL-18-90W3 1625.7 1627.4 1.7 0.09 0.54 0.18 3.24 MCL-18-91W1 1500.2 1502.35 2.15 1.44 0.07 0.31 10.65 And 1510 1519.5 9.5 0.88 0.05 0.09 7.74 And 1531.5 1534.5 3 0.72 0.06 0.08 4.67 MCL-18-91W2 1586.8 1611.75 24.95 1.04 2.36 0.14 7.03 Incl 1586.8 1591 4.2 0.52 10.96 0.42 11.71 Incl 1604 1611.75 7.75 2.45 0.24 0.11 11.39

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing the Matagami mining camp, covering more than 1,300 km² of highly prospective ground in the Abitibi region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property, which is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits, but has never been subjected to a comprehensive gold-focused exploration program. The Company is leveraging innovative exploration methods, including AI-supported generative targeting and hydro-geochemistry, to identify and develop new gold and base metal deposits.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance

Gilles Roy P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Exploration of Nuvau and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Drill core samples are sawn by staff technicians to create half core splits. One split is retained in the drill core box for archival purposes with a sample tag affixed at each sample interval and the other split is placed in a labelled plastic bag along with a corresponding sample number tag and placed in the shipment queue.

Quality control samples including blind certified reference material ("CRM"), blank material, and core duplicates are inserted at a frequency of 1 in every 20 samples and sample batches of up to 60 samples were then shipped directly by Nuvau personnel to the ALS Canada Ltd. preparation laboratory in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.

All submitted core samples are crushed in full to 95 % passing less than 2 mm (ALS code CRU-32). A 1000-gram sample was then riffled split from the crushed material and pulverized to 90 % passing 75 µm (SPL-22 and PUL-32a). Pulps are shipped from the preparation laboratory to ALS Canada Ltd.'s analytical lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for assay.

Lead, silver, copper and zinc analyses were determined by ore grade four acid digestion with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy ("ICP-AES") or atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (ALS codes Pb-OG62, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62 and ZnOG62), whereas gold was determined by 50 g fire assay analysis with an AAS finish (code Au-AA23).

A second method, PhotonAssay analysis (code Au-PA01), was used on a single sample from hole BRCG-25-01 where visible gold was observed. The remaining reject material was pulverized to 95% passing 106um (PUL-32a) and recombined with the remaining master pulp material and split into three jars (~500g each) and shipped from the preparation laboratory to ALS Canada Ltd.'s analytical lab in Thunder Bay Ontario, for photon assayed. The reported value is the combined weighted assay result representing the entire length of the sample. For comparison gold determined by 50 g fire assay analysis return 15.75 g/t Au, compared to 16.02 g/t Au by PhotonAssay.

ALS Canada Ltd. is an accredited, independent commercial analytical firm registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning drill results relating to the Matagami Property, the results of the PEA, the potential of the Matagami Property, the timing and commencement of any production, the restart of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine, the completion of the earn-in of the Matagami Property and the timing and completion of any technical studies, feasibility studies or economic analyses. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Matagami Property. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

