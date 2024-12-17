Quest Diagnostics Advances Environmental Stewardship With Renewable Energy Initiatives, Waste Reduction, and ISO 14001 Certifications in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Quest Diagnostics

Minimizing our environmental impact

Our work to minimize our environmental impact starts within our walls. We have taken and continue to take steps to lower our carbon footprint by improving the energy efficiency of operations in our facilities as well as our logistics and transportation footprint. In addition, we have implemented programs to reduce the waste we generate.

ASSESSING OUR RENEWABLE ENERGY USE

In 2023, we purchased over 40 million kilowatt hours of electricity generated from renewable energy sources. We are exploring energy-generation and purchase options that are best suited to our facilities while helping us reduce our emissions. We began investigating renewable energy credits, physical and virtual power purchase agreements, and on-site generation to determine if they might make sense for Quest in the future. This work is giving us insight into where these tactics can contribute to an overall emissions reduction strategy and target facility- and region-specific projects.

We also continued to conserve and optimize energy usage at our facilities using enterprise-wide operational best practices we developed in 2022. These practices have been implemented at more than 20 sites across the US.

SUPPORTING ELECTRIC VEHICLE TRANSITION

In 2023, we built electric vehicle charging stations at labs in Marlborough MA, Tampa FL, and Atlanta GA. This is in addition to the charging stations we already have in place at our flagship lab in Clifton NJ.

We're also working toward our goal of transitioning to alternative fuel vehicles. As of 2023, electric or hybrid vehicles account for ~2% of our fleet. Due to various factors such as supply chain challenges, our ability to source alternative fuel vehicles has been slower than planned. While we remain committed to evaluating the best path forward to progress this conversion, our goal of reaching 50% by 2026 is under review and subsequently may be updated.

In 2023, we continued to optimize courier routes-reducing our fleet miles driven by approximately 2.6 million miles, gasoline consumption by approximately 96,000 gallons, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by approximately 845 metric tons.

REDUCING AND ELIMINATING WASTE

We have a multi-pronged approach to reduce waste generated and minimize waste to landfill. Quest implemented new programs to reduce waste generation, reuse materials where possible, and maximize recycling efforts. Where materials cannot be reasonably reused or recycled, a waste-to-energy strategy has been implemented instead of landfill. By the end of 2023, we installed on-site medical waste treatment technology at our 2 major hub laboratories in California. Through this technology, recycling efforts, and the use of waste-to-energy, in 2023 we eliminated infectious waste outputs from these labs and diverted over 3,500 tons of medical and municipal waste from landfill. This effort generated over 1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, and avoided over 6,900 tons of CO2-equivalent greenhouse gases. We continue to assess and explore innovations in waste management to reduce our environmental impact.

"We approach reducing our environmental footprint with the same diligence and discipline with which we handle our specimens. I am proud of the foundation we have built thus far, and look forward to our continued sustainability work." - NICK MILILLO

SENIOR NATIONAL DIRECTOR, ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH, SAFETY & SUSTAINABILITY

Reducing packaging and emissions

In 2022, we launched a box optimization project, leveraging an innovative software solution to decrease the number of boxes we ship with collection supplies. In 2023, the program yielded an 11% reduction in boxes (which equates to 84,000 boxes, or 23 tons of cardboard). This program also cut down the number of trips needed to transport these shipments, further reducing our emissions.

STRENGTHENING OUR WAYS OF WORKING

As we progress along our sustainability journey, we are investing in the internal systems and capabilities needed to set us up for success, including through enhanced coordination and collaboration. In 2023, we developed a cross-functional approach to oversight of our environmental sustainability disclosure and reporting, including committees specifically focused on data collection, calculation, and assurance. In addition, to improve the quality of our Scope 3 reporting, we worked to secure third-party limited assurance regarding some of that Scope 3 data (specifically categories 1, 4, and 5). We plan to use this data along with our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions to better understand our environmental impact.

STANDARDIZING FACILITY ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE

In 2023, we continued to focus on obtaining ISO 14001 certifications for our lab facilities. ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized management system that leverages leadership involvement and employee engagement to:

Help organizations ensure compliance with regulatory standards

Improve their environmental performance

Provide a competitive advantage and gain the trust of stakeholders

Achieve strategic goals by incorporating environmental issues into business management

This certification demonstrates Quest's commitment to environmental management and regulatory compliance. In 2023, we achieved ISO 14001 certifications for our Cleveland HeartLab and laboratory facility in Chantilly VA-this is in addition to our lab in San Juan Capistrano which received certification in 2022, bringing our total certified facilities to 3.

Exploring the links between environmental and human health

Quest is exploring the impact environmental changes have on human health and well-being. In 2023, we launched an Environmental Health Impact Committee to address intertwined environmental and health issues. The Committee meets to discuss how Quest solutions can help address the health impacts of climate change, and to leverage insights from Quest's diagnostic testing to inform conversation and policy around climate change and public health.

