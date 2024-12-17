CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia=Pacific economic activity.Imports are expected to rise 1.0 percent on year, up from 0.4 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 2.8 percent, easing from 3.1 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 688.9 billion yen following the 462.1 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.Malaysia will provide November data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 3.8 percent on year, up from 2.6 percent in October. Exports are seen higher by an annual 0.5 percent, easing from 1.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR8.50 billion, down from MYR12.00 billion a month earlier.The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.25 percent.Australia will see November results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in October, the index was up 0.2 percent on month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX