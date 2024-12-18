Airbus has secured a strategic advantage in both aerospace and defense sectors with significant new contracts, driving its market performance. The company has landed a groundbreaking contract from Eutelsat for 100 low-orbit satellites, with production scheduled to commence in Toulouse by 2026. These advanced satellites, featuring cutting-edge 5G integration capabilities, will expand the existing constellation while maintaining full compatibility with the future IRIS-2 network. Simultaneously, Airbus's position in the defense sector has been strengthened through its participation in the Eurofighter consortium, securing a substantial €7.5 billion contract for 24 fighter aircraft from Italy.
Market Performance Shows Strong Momentum
The company's stock has emerged as the DAX's top performer, recording an impressive 1.9% gain to reach €160.84. This upward trajectory reflects strong fundamentals, with earnings per share climbing to €1.24, marking a significant improvement from the previous year's €1.02. Revenue growth of 5.32% to €15.69 billion further underscores the company's robust performance, with analysts projecting continued positive momentum through 2024.
