HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)

Today, 30 June 2025, Gubra shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 61.20.

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk , +45 4188 9586

Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk , +45 3080 8035

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 270 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

Attachments

Gubra shares are traded ex-dividend

SOURCE: Gubra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gubra-shares-are-traded-ex-dividend-1044226