Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A3D9NV | ISIN: DK0062266474 | Ticker-Symbol: PI3
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 10:43
61,95 Euro
-13,72 % -9,85
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2025 10:14 Uhr
146 Leser
Gubra Shares are Traded Ex-Dividend

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)

Today, 30 June 2025, Gubra shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 61.20.

Contacts at Gubra
Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk , +45 4188 9586
Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk , +45 3080 8035

About Gubra
Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 270 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

SOURCE: Gubra



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gubra-shares-are-traded-ex-dividend-1044226

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
