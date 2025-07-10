Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Gubra A/S' shares

HORSHOLM, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Gubra A/S (CPH:GUBRA), CVR no. 30514041 (the "Company") hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and persons closely associated with them in the Company's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Henrik Blou 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gubra A/S b) LEI 254900T17RRFZONO6W53 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Warrants related to the shares of Gubra A/S



Identification code Shares (ISIN DK0062266474) b) Nature of the transaction Warrants granted free of charge in connection with the Company's incentive programme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 11,186 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Average price per share: DKK 0

Total number of warrants: 11,186

Total price: DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 8 July 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586

Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 270 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

This information is information that Gubra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-10 22:07 CEST.

