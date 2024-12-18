EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Dividend

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Estimated distribution for half year ending 31 December 2024



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 18 December 2024 Estimated distribution for the half year ending 31 December 2024 Dexus Funds Management Limited, as responsible entity for Dexus Property Trust and Dexus Operations Trust (ASX: DXS) today announced an estimated distribution of 19.0 cents per security (cps) for the six months to 31 December 2024. The estimated distribution reflects the updated distribution policy announced on 20 August 2024 to pay out 80% to 100% of Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO). The distribution will be paid from Dexus Property Trust. Proposed payment details are: Distribution 19.0 cents per security Record date 31 December 2024 Securities trade ex-distribution 30 December 2024 Payment date 28 February 2025

Dexus's half year financial results will be announced on Tuesday, 18 February 2025. This announcement will include details of the actual distribution for the six months to 31 December 2024. Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

General Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com





About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $54.5 billion. The Dexus platform includes the Dexus investment portfolio and the funds management business. We directly and indirectly own $14.8 billion of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, infrastructure and alternatives. We manage a further $39.7 billion of investments in our funds management business which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The platform's $16.1 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose Unlock potential, create tomorrow. Our sustainability approach is focused on the priority areas where we believe we can make significant impact: Customer Prosperity, Climate Action and Enhancing Communities. Dexus is supported by more than 37,000 investors from 23 countries. With four decades of expertise in real estate and infrastructure investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Limited ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

(Dexus Property Trust ARSN 648 526 470 and Dexus Operations Trust ARSN 110 521 223)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

