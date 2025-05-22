EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Update on the Dexus Bloc interest in APAC



22-May-2025 / 04:34 CET/CEST

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 22 May 2025 Update on the Dexus Bloc interest in Australia Pacific Airports Corporation (APAC) Dexus provides an update in reference to its ASX release of 16 May 2025 and the notice received from the APAC Board to which it refers (Notice). In order to protect the interests of the Dexus Bloc Shareholders, Dexus filed proceedings in the New South Wales Supreme Court contesting the validity of the Notice. Dexus has obtained an injunction against APAC. The Injunction temporarily lifts the suspension of the governance, voting and information rights of the Dexus Bloc Shareholders that arose on the issue of the Notice, and prevents any valuation of the Dexus Bloc Shareholder interests from being finalised while the dispute is being determined (consequently preventing any forced sale occurring). The Injunction is to remain in place until the Court makes its final ruling in the proceeding, which is scheduled to be heard on 11 and 12 August 2025. In exchange for the Injunction, Dexus has committed to pay any damages that may arise to impacted parties in the event that its claim does not succeed (as is usual in exchange for orders of this kind). Dexus will continue to assess potential impacts of this matter and will provide further updates in accordance with its disclosure obligations. Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com





