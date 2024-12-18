BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) said that it has appointed Johannes Bussmann as Chief Executive Officer effective with resignation of the current Chief Executive Officer, Lars Wagner. Bussmann is to assume this function in the near future.In October 2024, MTU Aero Engines announced that its Chief Executive Officer Lars Wagner would not seek a further term beyond his mandate, which ends on December 31, 2025. He would pursue new professional opportunities outside the company.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX