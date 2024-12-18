TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 117.6 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.That beat expectations for a shortfall of 688.9 billion yen following the 462.1 billion yen deficit in October.Exports were up 3.8 percent on year to 9.152 trillion yen, exceeding forecasts for an increase of 2.8 percent and up from 3.1 percent in the previous month.Imports sank an annual 3.8 percent to 9.270 trillion yen versus expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent after rising 0.4 percent a month earlier.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX