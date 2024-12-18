TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) are in preliminary discussions about a possible merger to better compete in the electric vehicle market, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.The reports noted that Honda is exploring various options, including a merger, capital alliance, or forming a holding company.In March 2024, Nissan Motor and Honda Motor announced that the companies signed a memorandum of understanding under which they would begin a feasibility study of a strategic partnership in the fields of vehicle electrification and intelligence.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX