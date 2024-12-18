TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) are in preliminary discussions about a possible merger to better compete in the electric vehicle market, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.
The reports noted that Honda is exploring various options, including a merger, capital alliance, or forming a holding company.
In March 2024, Nissan Motor and Honda Motor announced that the companies signed a memorandum of understanding under which they would begin a feasibility study of a strategic partnership in the fields of vehicle electrification and intelligence.
