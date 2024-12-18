BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for November. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 2.6 percent from 2.3 percent in October. Economists forecast output and input prices to grow 0.2 percent each in November.At 3.00 am ET, final consumer price figures are due from Austria.At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data for October is due from the Office for National Statistics.Half an hour later, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area final consumer prices for November. The statistical office is expected to confirm 2.3 percent inflation for November, which was up from 2.0 percent in October.At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen falling to -22 percent in December from -19 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX