Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876817 | ISIN: GB0000320472 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A0
Frankfurt
18.12.24
08:12 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglesey Mining Plc - Half-year Report

Finanznachrichten News

Anglesey Mining Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

Anglesey Mining plc

Half yearly report for the six months to 30 September 2024

Chairman's Statement and Management Report

During the half year period, we continued to progress our primary asset at the Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in Anglesey, North Wales.

We reported the assay results from the third and final hole in the Northern Copper Zone (NCZ) drilling program. NCZ003 intersected both broad zones of mineralisation and multiple higher-grade zones. All three holes in the program - NCZ001 NCZ002 and NCZ003 - delivered some exceptional high-grade copper intersections within broad thicknesses of mineralisation up to 100m wide. The results continue to support our view that the NCZ provides significant upside for the Parys Mountain project, over and above the 5 million tonne resource contribution included within the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment.

An important project milestone was reached with the formal submission on 31 July 2024 of the Parys Mountain Mine Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Report to the North Wales Minerals and Waste Planning Service as part of a formal EIA Scoping Opinion request. The Planning Service assesses mineral planning applications on behalf of the Isle of Anglesey County Council and other County Councils within the North Wales Region.

The Scoping Report forms part of the first stage in the EIA process and comes after almost two years of extensive studies and work by the Anglesey team on site. Cumulative expenditure on the EIA process in that timeframe is almost £300,000. The scoping report sets out the project's perceived impacts, specifically identifying any crucial and significant impacts which will be assessed as part of the final EIA report, the compilation of which will require further environmental and ecological work. It should be noted that mining at Parys will be carried out by underground methods; there are no plans for an open pit or opencast mine extraction works.

Post period end, in October 2024, responses were received to the Scoping Report from each of the statutory and specialist consultees and subsequently in December a draft Scoping Opinion has become available. It was pleasing to note that the responses were broadly in line with our expectations. Formal feedback from the Planning Service is keenly awaited.

We were pleased to note that zinc has now been added to the UK Critical Minerals List, Anglesey considers the classification of zinc as a critical mineral to be a significant positive step for the importance of its Parys Mountain resource which includes over 200,000 tonnes of contained zinc.

On governance matters, we were delighted to appoint Rob Marsden as our new CEO and to the board of Anglesey Mining in May 2024 and we welcome the technical, financial and practical experience he brings to our activities as we seek to progress Parys and optimise the iron ore investments. We were also pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Hall as a non-executive director in December 2024 and we look forward to his contributions going forward. In other board changes we were sorry to accept the resignations of Namrata Verma and Jo Battershill in September and December, respectively, but wish them both well in their future endeavours.

Financial

The group had no revenue for the period. The loss for the six months to 30 September 2024 was £311,052 (2023 comparative period £604,787) and expenditure on the mineral properties in the period was £125,479 compared to £174,748 in the same period in 2023. This reduction was primarily due to the reduction in Parys Mountain drilling activity. We also completed two equity placings in the period, raising approximately £635,000, with the proceeds going to support ongoing developmental work and for general working capital purposes.

Net current assets as at 30 September 2024 were £63,149 compared to net current liabilities of £135,745 at 31 March 2024.

Outlook

Management continues to seek to advance the company's two key assets. At Parys Mountain the main activity will be progressing the Planning Application, guided by the EIA Scoping Opinion when formally received. At Grängesberg, we will continue to explore options to advance the project as well as devising proposals to optimise the ownership structure and value of Grängesberg Iron AB. As always, the company's activities are predicated upon raising funding which, notwithstanding the equity issuances completed during the reporting period, remains extremely challenging in the current market. In this context, we continue to actively explore initiatives with a view to supporting the cash position.

In closing, on behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support, and to confirm that I remain confident that the assets held by Anglesey Mining will deliver significant value as they continue to be progressed over the next year.

Andrew King

Chairman

18 December 2024

Unaudited condensed consolidated income statement

Notes

Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2024

Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2023

All operations are continuing

£

£

Revenue

-

-

Expenses

(213,575)

(476,872)

Equity-settled employee benefits

(4,230)

(24,572)

Investment income

2,169

800

Finance costs

(95,384)

(104,296)

Foreign exchange movement

(32)

153

Loss before tax

(311,052)

(604,787)

Taxation

8

-

-

Loss for the period

7

(311,052)

(604,787)

Loss per share

Basic - pence per share

(0.1)p

(0.2)p

Diluted - pence per share

(0.1)p

(0.2)p

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Loss for the period

(311,052)

(604,787)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:

Change in fair value of investment

388,683

(155,557)

Foreign currency translation reserve

17,654

8,021

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period

95,285

(752,323)

All attributable to equity holders of the company

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position

Notes

Unaudited 30 September 2024

31 March 2024

£

£

Assets

Non-current assets

Mineral property exploration and evaluation

9

16,976,775

16,851,296

Property, plant and equipment

204,687

204,687

Investments

10

1,793,417

1,404,734

Deposit

128,918

126,752

19,103,797

18,587,469

Current assets

Other receivables

40,871

50,256

Cash and cash equivalents

283,295

219,685

324,166

269,941

Total assets

19,427,963

18,857,410

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

(261,017)

(405,686)

(261,017)

(405,686)

Net current assets/(liabilities)

63,149

(135,745)

Non-current liabilities

Loans

(3,961,930)

(3,913,973)

Long term provision

(50,000)

(50,000)

(4,011,930)

(3,963,973)

Total liabilities

(4,272,947)

(4,369,659)

Net assets

15,155,016

14,487,751

Equity

Share capital

11

10,346,764

9,711,764

Share premium

12,895,853

12,963,103

Currency translation reserve

(71,935)

(89,589)

Retained losses

(8,015,666)

(8,097,527)

Total shareholders' funds

15,155,016

14,487,751

All attributable to equity holders of the company

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

Notes

Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2024

Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2023

£

£

Operating activities

Loss for the period

(311,052)

(604,787)

Adjustments for:

Investment income

(2,169)

(800)

Finance costs

95,384

104,296

Share based payments charge

4,230

24,572

Shares issued in lieu of salary

-

50,000

Foreign exchange movement

32

(153)

(213,575)

(426,872)

Movements in working capital

Decrease/(increase) in receivables

9,385

(3,719)

Increase in payables

4,041

58,774

Net cash used in operating activities

(200,149)

(371,817)

Investing activities

Investment income

3

800

Mineral property exploration and evaluation

(274,755)

(165,062)

Investment

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(274,752)

(164,262)

Financing activities

Issue of share capital

567,750

1,380,000

Loan repayment

(29,207)

(150,000)

Net cash generated from financing activities

538,543

1,230,000

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

63,642

693,921

Cash and cash equivalents at start of period

219,685

247,134

Foreign exchange movement

(32)

153

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

283,295

941,208

All attributable to equity holders of the company

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in group equity

Share
capital
£

Share
premium
£

Currency translation reserve
£

Retained losses
£

Total
£

Equity at 1 April 2024 - audited

9,711,764

12,963,103

(89,589)

(8,097,527)

14,487,751

Total comprehensive
loss for the period:

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(311,052)

(311,052)

Change in fair value of investment

-

-

-

388,683

388,683

Exchange difference on
translation of foreign holding

-

-

17,654

-

17,654

Exchange difference on translation of foreign holdings

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive
loss for the period

-

-

17,654

77,631

95,285

Shares issued

635,000

-

-

-

635,000

Share issue expenses

-

(67,250)

-

-

(67,250)

Equity-settled employee benefits

-

-

-

4,230

4,230

Equity at
30 September 2024 - unaudited

10,346,764

12,895,853

(71,935)

(8,015,666)

15,155,016

Comparative period

Equity at 1 April 2023 - audited

8,463,039

12,443,741

(72,138)

(6,458,303)

14,376,339

Total comprehensive
loss for the period:

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(604,787)

(604,787)

Change in fair value of investment

-

-

-

(155,557)

(155,557)

Exchange difference on
translation of foreign holding

-

-

8,021

-

8,021

Total comprehensive
loss for the period

-

-

8,021

(760,344)

(752,323)

Shares issued

1,248,725

624,362

-

-

1,873,087

Share issue expenses

-

(120,000)

-

-

(120,000)

Equity at
30 September 2023 - unaudited

9,711,764

12,948,103

(64,117)

(7,218,647)

15,377,103

All attributable to equity holders of the company


Notes to the accounts

1. Basis of preparation

This half-yearly financial report comprises the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the group for the six months ended 30 September 2024. It has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the requirements of IAS 34 - Interim financial reporting (as adopted by the UK) and using the going concern basis. The directors are not aware of any events or circumstances which would make this inappropriate. It does not constitute financial statements within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and does not include all of the information and disclosures required for annual financial statements. It should be read in conjunction with the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is available on request from the company or may be viewed at www.angleseymining.co.uk/accounts.

The financial information contained in this report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 has been extracted from the report and financial statements for that year which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 and was not qualified. The half-yearly results for the current and comparative periods have not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditor.

2. Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those set out in the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. There are no new standards, amendments to standards or interpretations that are expected to have a material impact on the group's results.

The group has not applied certain new standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards that have been issued but are not yet effective. They are either not expected to have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements or they are not currently relevant for the group.

3. Risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties set out in the group's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 remain the same for this half-yearly period. They can be summarised as: development risks in respect of mineral properties, especially in respect of permitting and metal prices; liquidity risks during development; and foreign exchange risks. More information is to be found in the 2024 annual report - see note 1 above.

4. Statement of directors' responsibilities

The directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

(a) the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34 Interim financial reporting (as adopted by the UK); and

(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (4.2.7 R and 4.2.8 R).

This report and financial statements were approved by the board on 19 December 2024 and authorised for issue on behalf of the board by Andrew King, interim chairman and Rob Marsden, chief executive officer.

5. Activities

The group is engaged in mineral property development and currently has no turnover. There are no minority interests or exceptional items.

6. Earnings per share

The loss per share is computed by dividing the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of £0.3 million by 442 million - the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. The comparative figures were a loss to 30 September 2023 of £0.6m divided by 406 million shares. However where there are losses the effect of outstanding share options is not dilutive.


7. Business and geographical segments

There are no trading revenues. The cost of all activities charged in the income statement relates to exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The group's income statement and assets and liabilities are analysed as follows by geographical segments, which is the basis on which information is reported to the board.

Income statement analysis

Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2024

UK

Sweden - investment

Canada - investment

Total

£

£

£

£

Expenses

(187,450)

(26,125)

-

(213,575)

Equity settled employee benefits

(4,230)

-

-

(4,230)

Share based payments

-

-

Investment income

2,169

-

-

2,169

Finance costs

(88,642)

(6,742)

-

(95,384)

Exchange rate movements

-

(32)

-

(32)

Loss for the period

(278,153)

(32,899)

-

(311,052)

Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2023

UK

Sweden - investment

Canada - investment

Total

£

£

£

£

Expenses

(476,872)

-

-

(476,872)

Equity settled employee benefits

(24,572)

-

-

(24,572)

Investment income

800

-

-

800

Finance costs

(99,231)

(5,065)

-

(104,296)

Exchange rate movements

-

153

-

153

Loss for the period

(599,875)

(4,912)

-

(604,787)

Assets and liabilities

'

Unaudited 30 September 2024

UK

Sweden investment

Canada investment

Total

£

£

£

£

Non current assets

17,310,380

633,170

1,160,247

19,103,797

Current assets

323,035

1,131

-

324,166

Liabilities

(3,922,929)

(350,018)

-

(4,272,947)

Net assets

13,710,486

284,283

1,160,247

15,155,016

Audited 31 March 2024

UK

Sweden investment

Canada investment

Total

£

£

£

£

Non current assets

17,182,735

633,170

771,564

18,587,469

Current assets

268,778

1,163

-

269,941

Liabilities

(4,005,989)

(363,670)

-

(4,369,659)

Net assets

13,445,524

270,663

771,564

14,487,751

8. Deferred tax

There is an unrecognised deferred tax asset of £1.6 million (31 March 2024 - £1.6m) which, in view of the group's results, is not considered to be recoverable in the short term. There are also capital allowances, including mineral extraction allowances, of £14.4 million (unchanged from 31 March 2024) unclaimed and available. No deferred tax asset is recognised in the condensed financial statements.


9. Mineral property exploration and evaluation costs

Mineral property exploration and evaluation costs incurred by the group are carried in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements at cost, less an impairment provision if appropriate. The recovery of these costs is dependent upon the successful development and operation of the Parys Mountain project which is itself conditional on finance being available to fund such development. During the period activities were limited and in particular no drilling was taking place so the expenditure of £125,479 was significantly less than in the six months to 30 September 2023 when expenditures totalled £679,475. There have been no indicators of impairment during the period.

10. Investments

Labrador

Grangesberg

Total

£

£

£

At 1 April 2023

1,400,015

633,170

2,033,185

Net change during the period

(628,451)

-

(628,451)

At 31 March 2023

771,564

633,170

1,404,734

Net change during the period

388,683

-

388,683

At Unaudited 30 September 2024

1,160,247

633,170

1,793,417

Labrador - Canada

The group has an investment in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, (LIM) a Canadian company which is carried at fair value through other comprehensive income. The group's holding of 19,289,100 shares in LIM (12% of LIM's total issued shares) is valued at the closing price traded on the OTC Markets in the United States. In the directors' assessment this market is sufficiently active to give the best measure of fair value, which on 30 September 2024 was 8 US cents per share (2023 - 10 US cents). As at 29 November 2024 the share price was 6 US cents per share.

Grängesberg - Sweden

The group has, through its Swedish subsidiary Angmag AB, a 49.75% ownership interest in Grängesberg Iron AB an unquoted Swedish company (GIAB) which holds rights over the Grängesberg iron ore deposits.

Under a shareholders' agreement, Angmag has a reciprocal right of first refusal over the remaining 50.25% of the equity of GIAB, together with management direction of the activities of GIAB subject to certain restrictions. The shareholders' agreement has an initial term of 10 years from 28 May 2014, extendable on a year-to-year basis, unless terminated on one year's notice.

The directors assessed the fair value of the investment in Grängesberg under IFRS 9 and consider the investment's value at 30 September 2024 to be £633,170.

11. Share capital

Ordinary shares of 1p

Deferred shares of 4p

Total

Issued and
fully paid

Nominal
value £

Number

Nominal
value £

Number

Nominal
value £

At 1 April 2023

2,952,206

295,220,548

5,510,833

137,770,835

8,463,039

Issued in the period

1,248,725

124,872,469

-

-

1,248,725

At 31 March 2024

4,200,931

420,093,017

5,510,833

137,770,835

9,711,764

Issued in the period

635,000

63,500,000

-

-

635,000

At Unaudited 30 September 2024

4,835,931

483,593,017

5,510,833

137,770,835

10,346,764

The deferred shares are non-voting, have no entitlement to dividends and have negligible rights to return of capital on a winding up.

On 28 June 2024 a placing of 415,000,000 new ordinary shares was made at 1.0 pence per share to several institutions, including two of the directors and Energold Minerals Inc. a company controlled by John Kearney the former chairman of the company, to raise a total of £415,000.

On 25 September 2024 a placing of 220,000,000 new ordinary shares was made at 1.0 pence per share to several institutions, to raise a total of £220,000.

12. Financial instruments

Group

Financial assets classified at fair value through other comprehensive income

Financial assets measured at amortised cost

Unaudited 30 September 2024

31 March 2024

Unaudited 30 September 2024

31 March 2024

£

£

£

£

Financial assets

Investments

1,793,417

1,404,734

-

-

Deposit

-

-

128,918

126,752

Other receivables

-

-

40,871

50,256

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

283,295

219,685

1,793,417

1,404,734

453,084

396,693

Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost

Unaudited 30 September 2024

31 March 2024

£

£

Trade payables

(111,723)

(293,040)

Other payables

(149,294)

(112,646)

Loans

(3,961,930)

(3,913,973)

(4,222,947)

(4,319,659)

13. Events since the period end

On 11 November 2024 a placing of 1,229,238 new ordinary shares was made at 1.0 pence per share to two suppliers of services to the company to discharge liabilities of £12,292.

On 5 December 2024 we were pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Douglas Hall as a non-executive director of the company with immediate effect and also announced Jo Battershill's decision to step down as a non-executive director.

Anglesey Mining plc

Directors

Andrew King Chairman

Rob Marsden Chief executive

Douglas Hall Non executive

Registered office address - Parys Mountain, Amlwch, Anglesey, LL68 9RE

Phone 01407 831275 Email mail@angleseymining.co.uk

Registrars Link Group, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL

Share dealing phone 0371 664 0445 Helpline phone 0371 664 0300

Company registered number 01849957

Web site www.angleseymining.co.uk

Shares listed AIM - AYM

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:


Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71



IR24
© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.