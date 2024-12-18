The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and EDF are leading an international consortium developing AI-driven heat pumps that adapt to environmental conditions and learn from changing circumstances. Germany's Fraunhofer ISE is leading an international consortium developing AI-driven heat pumps designed to avoid incorrect settings and adapt to environmental conditions. The consortium includes French energy giant EDF, German heating manufacturer Stiebel Elton, and French research institutes CEA List and LPNC. The AI-powered heat pumps will feature a smart controller capable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...