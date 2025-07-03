Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
03.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of ¥75.8 billion

On 3 July 2025, EDF (AA stable JCR / AA stable R&I / BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ negative Fitch) successfully raised ¥75.8 billion in 3 tranches of "Samourai" senior Bonds:

  • ¥47.9 billion bond, with a 3-year maturity and a 1.550% fixed coupon;
  • ¥19.6 billion bond, with a 5-year maturity and a 1.875% fixed coupon;
  • ¥8.3 billion bond, with a 10-year maturity and a 2.394% fixed coupon.

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy fully dedicated to its objective of building tomorrow's low carbon power system, and refinance upcoming maturities.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing needs and monitors national and international financial markets to identify opportunities for additional issues of senior or hybrid debt and/or other types of securities.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts


