ThyssenKrupp Nucera experienced a remarkable stock price surge of 16 percent on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since July at €10.41. This significant upturn came despite the company reporting an operational loss of €14 million for the fiscal year 2023/24, contrasting with the previous year's €25 million profit. However, the electrolysis specialist demonstrated strong revenue growth, with total sales increasing by 30 percent to €862 million. The green hydrogen segment proved particularly successful, posting a 60 percent revenue increase to €524 million. Despite the operational challenges, the company managed to secure a net profit of €11 million, primarily due to substantial interest income.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024/25, the Dortmund-based company maintains a cautiously optimistic stance, projecting revenues between €850 and €950 million. The operational result is expected to range from a €30 million loss to a €5 million profit. While the company will exit the SDAX index on December 23, management emphasizes that long-term growth prospects remain solid, despite current investments in hydrogen business development temporarily impacting financial results.

Ad

Fresh ThyssenKrupp Nucera AG & Co. KGaA information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated ThyssenKrupp Nucera AG & Co. KGaA analysis...